WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 234 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

