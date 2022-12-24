WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

