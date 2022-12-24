WFA of San Diego LLC Has $225,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $240.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

