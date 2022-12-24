WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2,757.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $235.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.25. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

