WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 5,660 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 566.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.