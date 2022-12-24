Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Purchases C$15,400.00 in Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Director Brenda Eprile bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,760 shares in the company, valued at C$157,665.20.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
WPRT remained flat at C$1.06 during trading hours on Friday. 17,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,278. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$181.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
