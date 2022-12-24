Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Purchases C$15,400.00 in Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Director Brenda Eprile bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,760 shares in the company, valued at C$157,665.20.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

WPRT remained flat at C$1.06 during trading hours on Friday. 17,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,278. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$181.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.