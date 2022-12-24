Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after buying an additional 1,595,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.30. 363,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

