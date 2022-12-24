Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 123.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 232,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

