Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $267.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.30. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

