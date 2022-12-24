Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,646. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

