Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.
NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.92. 1,465,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,082. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
