Wedbush Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $205.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

