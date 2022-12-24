WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 74,633 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,633 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 132,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 2.7 %

Coupang stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.