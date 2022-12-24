WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 203,718 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,718 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $177,977.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $177,977.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $65,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,744 shares of company stock worth $2,264,986 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.71. 817,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,144. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

