WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 136,366 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,366 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 4.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of ASML worth $1,321,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $551.37. The company had a trading volume of 602,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

