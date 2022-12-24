WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 168,299 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Repligen worth $290,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.54. The stock had a trading volume of 259,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,523. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

