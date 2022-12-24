WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.79% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

VRTS traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $189.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average is $184.55.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.