WCM Investment Management LLC Has $52.02 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $52,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.15. 29,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,468. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $179.01 and a one year high of $254.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

