WCM Investment Management LLC Has $329.64 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of MSCI worth $329,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.82. The company had a trading volume of 347,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,559. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $623.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.97.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.40.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

