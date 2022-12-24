WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 242,020 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,324,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,020 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $203,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 200,399 shares worth $15,111,677. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. 2,125,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,624. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

