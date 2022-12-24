WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.25. The company had a trading volume of 144,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,733. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

