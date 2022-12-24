WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,547,103 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,547,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,911,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,669,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $188.41. 351,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,816. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

