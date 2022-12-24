WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,073 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of Dorman Products worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,737. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

