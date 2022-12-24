WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

NYSE SUI opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

