WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

