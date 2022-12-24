WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

