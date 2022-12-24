WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

