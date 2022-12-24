WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.