WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.