WAX (WAXP) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. WAX has a market cap of $113.07 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.43 or 0.29570240 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,326,760,583 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,326,683,906.8393164 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04864668 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,501,157.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

