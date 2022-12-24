Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 4.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Waste Connections worth $1,184,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 472,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,468. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

