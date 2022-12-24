Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.32) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA:EVK opened at €17.96 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.54. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

