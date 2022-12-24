Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $1.89 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.