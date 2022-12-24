Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $327,578.24 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and $327,578.24 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.