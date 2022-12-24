Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $357,322.73

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $357,322.73 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.43 or 0.29570240 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,497,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,521,987 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
