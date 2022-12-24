Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $357,322.73

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $357,322.73 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,497,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,521,987 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

