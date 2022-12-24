Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.77. 3,182,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,570. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.