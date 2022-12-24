Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Roche by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roche Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Roche stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
