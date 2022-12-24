Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

