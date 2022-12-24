Walken Trading Down 6.7% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

