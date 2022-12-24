Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 139,553 shares.

Vista Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $43,555.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534,013 shares in the company, valued at $325,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $75,141 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vista Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 33.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 556,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

