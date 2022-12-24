Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.82

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.82 ($96.62) and traded as high as €94.42 ($100.45). Vinci shares last traded at €94.18 ($100.19), with a volume of 834,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($118.09) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($123.40) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

