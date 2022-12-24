Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,435,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

