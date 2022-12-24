Vertcoin Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.31 million and $15,862.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00845891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00605482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00262640 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,737,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

