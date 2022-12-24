Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

