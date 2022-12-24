Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $25.93 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and $1.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

