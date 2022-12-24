Venus USDC (vUSDC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176786 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,150,004.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

