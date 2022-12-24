Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.60 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Velas has a market cap of $55.60 million and approximately $698,733.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,392,642,510 coins and its circulating supply is 2,392,642,507 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

