Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.13.

VEEV stock opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.77. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $264.36.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

