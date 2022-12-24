Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 622.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

