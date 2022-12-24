Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Shares of CCI opened at $136.98 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

